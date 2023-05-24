English
Iran’s President calls for efforts to expand of Iran-ASEAN cooperation

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should pursue the objectives set for the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Raisi made the remarks in Jakarta on Wednesday during a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

During the meeting, Kao highlighted the importance of the role and position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and offered ASEAN’s proposals for expansion of interactions with Tehran.

ASEAN is a political and economic union of 10 member states in Southeast Asia.Heading a high-ranking delegation, President Raisi departed Tehran for Jakarta late on Monday for a state visit which he described as a turning point in the development of ties between the two Muslim nations.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

