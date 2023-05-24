Basra Governor gifts Pope Francis a painting of Iraqi marshes

SHAFAQNA-The Governor of Basra, Asaad Al-Eidani, gave on Wednesday a painting representing Iraqi marshland to Pope Francis.

“We visited His Holiness Pope Francis and attended the entire mass. I was keen to present a painting of the Iraqi marshes to His Holiness the Pope,” Al-Eidani told INA.

“The painting symbolizes the dwellings of our people in the marshlands. I explained to Pope Francis that this is the first civilization created on earth and known to mankind,” the Governor of Basra said.

Al-Eidani, accompanied by an official delegation from the Christian community in Iraq, arrived in Rome to discuss the situation of the Christian community, INA illustrated.

Source : iraqinews