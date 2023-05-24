Syria’s FM receives a copy of credentials of UNICEF Representative

SHAFAQNA-Syria’s Foreign Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, received on Wednesday a copy of the credentials of Yasumasa Kimura as UNICEF Representative in the Syria.

During the meeting, Minister Mikdad underscored the importance of existing cooperation between Syrian government and UNICEF in various health and educational fields, as well as securing safe drinking water, rehabilitating schools affected by terrorist war waged against Syria and earthquake disaster.

Mikdad also noted to the unilateral coercive measures affecting negatively on Syrias, especially children.

In turn, Kimura thanked the Syrian government for all support and facilitations it provides for UNICEF, which help the organization in implementing its programs there.

He stressed that they focus on achieving recovery in the educational sector, which in turn will be reflected in the social and economic sectors.

Source : sana.sy

www.shafaqna.com