Lebanon launchs “Beirut Capital of Arab Media 2023” event

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s Ministry of Information launched the activities of “Beirut the Capital of Arab Media 2023” at the Middle East Aviation Center in Beirut.

The opening ceremony of this event was attended by Caretaker Ministers of Tourism, Walid Nassar, Public Works and Transport, Dr. Ali Hamieh, Finance Dr. Youssef Al-Khalil, Tele-Communications Eng. Johnny Corm, and National Education Abbas Al-Halabi, in addition to MPs Qabalan Qabalan, Fadi Alameh, Michel Moussa, Ibrahim Al-Mousawi, and MP Tony Franjieh.

