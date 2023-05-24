English
Afghanistan: 10,000 to 12,000 people annually fall victim to tuberculosis (TB)

SHAFAQNA– The Afghan Ministry of Health has announced that between 10,000 to 12,000 individuals in the country lose their lives each year due to tuberculosis (TB).

According to ISNA, quoting Ariana News, the Deputy Minister of Health in tuberculosis (TB)stated that last year, 76,000 cases of tuberculosis registered in the country, out of which 52,000 individuals recovered.

He added that an additional 4,800 drug-resistant tuberculosis cases have been reported in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, according to the BBC News, the head of the National Tuberculosis Program in Afghanistan stated that the majority of tuberculosis cases have been recorded in densely populated cities of the country.

The World Health Organization has designated Afghanistan as a country with the highest tuberculosis prevalence in the region.

According to the organization, tuberculosis infection in Afghanistan is more common among women due to inadequate nutrition during pregnancy and strenuous labor.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

