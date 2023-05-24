UNICEF team visits Yemen

SHAFAQNA- A workshop was held in Yemen’s capital Sana’a in partnership with UNICEF to present the results of the UNICEF team’s visit to Yemen, which was organized by the Ministry of Water and Environment.

The workshop reviewed the results of the team’s visit to Yemen, which focused on reviewing the humanitarian action plan in Yemen, challenges, lessons learned and recommendations for progress in improving water and sanitation services, Saba reported.

Appreciating UNICEF’s role and participation in reducing the suffering of children, women and the elderly in Yemen, Haneen al-Duraib, Deputy Minister of Water and Environment, welcomed the UNICEF team from the UNICEF head office in New York on his trip to Yemen, as well as the partners of various organizations. .

He explained: Many issues were discussed with the UNICEF team, focusing on the suffering of the community as a result of the diesel cut, the deterioration of water delivery services, and the suspension of some institutions due to the inability to purchase. Diesel due to its high price, poor ability of citizens to pay water bills and the futility of increasing tariffs.

Emphasizing that the continuation of the situation as it is will lead to an environmental disaster, al-Duraib emphasized the need to speed up the implementation of what is planned for solar energy and to start testing wind energy in rural and urban areas.

He pointed out that the status of sewage at the level of local institutions, as well as the intensity of treatment in Bani al-Harith in the capital of Sana’a, and the seriousness of its continuation as it is, were discussed and investigated. The problem of groundwater and surface water pollution in some sub-cities due to sewage requires intervention to deal with it, because it is on the list of priorities of the Ministry of Water and Environment.

