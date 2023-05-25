WFP: Famine emergency in Horn of Africa

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) warned that millions of people in the Horn of Africa are facing a hunger emergency as the region moves from one crisis to another: the longest drought on record has been replaced by rains and Data flooding. Food and energy prices are stubbornly high, and the conflict in Sudan has gripped the entire region.

According to Reliefweb, Conflict, climate extremes and economic shocks: the Horn of Africa is facing multiple crises simultaneously. “After five consecutive failed rainy seasons, floods have replaced drought, killing livestock, damaging farmland and further destroying livelihoods,” said Michael Dunford, WFP’s regional director for East Africa. And now the outbreak of conflict in Sudan has forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes.

It will take years for the region to recover and humanitarian aid is a lifeline. However, humanitarian resources are limited due to the conflict in Sudan, which has caused more than 250,000 people to flee to neighboring countries such as Ethiopia and South Sudan, and this number is increasing.

It’s also stated, last year, WFP and its partners began rapidly scaling up life-saving aid in drought-stricken Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, helping to avert famine in Somalia. But now the WFP is running short of funds and has to reduce its aid.

The World Food Program needs US$810 million over the next six months to continue lifesaving aid and invest in the Horn of Africa for a longer period of time.

Source: Reliefweb

