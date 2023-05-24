UN human rights expert: Sudan suffering in war of generals is dehumanizing

SHAFAQNA-The UN expert on human rights in Sudan described the level of civilian suffering in war of generals as dehumanizing.

“This is the destruction of a country in a way that is dehumanizing its people,” said Radhouane Nouicer, who was appointed late last year by the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk upon request of the UN Human Rights Council to document and report human rights violations committed in Sudan since the 25 October 2021 coup.

