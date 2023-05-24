Cost of living in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Pakistan ranks 92nd out of 116 countries on the list of the International Poverty Index. The poverty rate of Pakistan has risen by 35.7 per cent and the prices of edibles have increased by 20 to 31 per cent. Pakistan’s food security was already affected by terrorist activities, conflicts with Afghanistan and weather changes. The rising inflation has worsened it. The rapid and continuous rising inflation has deprived people of their food and basic facilities.

It is expected that poverty in Pakistan will inevitably increase with pressures from weak labour markets and high inflation, warning that further delays in external financing, policy slippages, and political uncertainty poses significant risks to the macro poverty outlook for the country.

In the absence of higher social spending, the lower middle-income poverty rate is expected to increase to 37.2pc in the fiscal year 2023. “Given poor households’ dependency on agriculture and small-scale manufacturing and construction activity, they remain vulnerable to economic and climate shocks,” the report added.

Pakistan’s economy is under stress with low foreign reserves and high inflation. Activity has fallen with policy tightening, flood impacts, import controls, high borrowing and fuel costs, low confidence, and protracted policy and political uncertainty. Despite some projected recovery, growth is expected to remain below potential in the medium term.

Key risks to the World Bank’s outlook are the non-completion of the IMF programme due to policy slippages and the non-materialisation of expected financing. Additional risks include political instability, deterioration of domestic security and external economic conditions and financial sector risks associated with revaluation losses, liquidity shortages, and high sovereign exposure.

Health and education outcomes are also at risk as the high inflation and reduced incomes could lead poor households to lower school attendance and food intake, cautions the outlook.

Since the current PDM government took power, more than half a million people every month on average fell below the poverty line. Poverty deprives people from getting the required nutrition, hygienic living conditions, decent housing, education and minimum healthcare. Poverty forces people to concentrate just on getting bread and butter. They can’t think beyond their basic needs because of their material conditions. A life in poverty is a struggle against all odds. Poverty forces brilliant potential artists, musicians, poets, writers, experts and singers to give up their ambitions and personal aspirations just to earn bread and butter.

The government seems helpless and clueless to control the rising inflation and poverty. It is also not ready to accept the simple fact that its neoliberal economic policies and IMF-imposed conditions are causing this high inflation and poverty.

The IMF is happy but the poor are paying the ultimate price of these conditionalities and neoliberal policies. Heartless technocrats and elitist rulers have no idea how their economic policies are hurting millions of poor people and even parts of the middle class.

As of 2023, poverty is expected to reach 37.2 percent ($3.65 /day 2017ppp). The rate is slightly below the last observed measure in 2018, which stood at 39.8 percent; however, when accounting for population growth, there are almost 3 million more poor people in the country than in 2018.

The government is not ready to accept that it is following the same economic policies that have brought us to the current state. Debt continues to rise; inflation is painfully high; unemployment is increasing; and the cost of living is rising.

