Tariq Ramadan acquitted of charges of rape & sexual coercion by Swiss court

SHAFAQNA-A Swiss court found Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan not guilty of rape and sexual, citing lack of material evidence more than a decade after the alleged actions.

The court said it would pay Ramadan’s lawyers’ fees. It was a first victory for the former Oxford scholar with a worldwide reputation who had a brutal fall from grace with similar accusations still pending in France.

Ramadan faces potential trial in France over allegations by several other women that emerged more than five years ago.

Ramadan, a Swiss citizen, was jailed in February 2018 in France and handed preliminary rape charges over two alleged assaults in France, one in 2009 and another in 2012. A third woman filed a rape complaint against him in March. He was released on bail nine months later.

Source: apnews

