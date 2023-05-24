Arrival of first Hajj flight from Indonesia under “Makkah Route” initiative

SHAFAQNA- The first Hajj flight from Makkah Route Initiative arrived today, and this flight took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and landed at Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

According to SPA, the pilgrims were received by Dr. Abdulaziz Ahmad, the Indonesian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Subhan Khaliq, the head of the Hajj organizing committee, and Nasrallah Jassam, the Indonesian consultant on Hajj and Umrah.

The Mecca Route Initiative is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior within the framework of the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 Pilgrim Experience Program. The scheme requires pilgrims to carry out all the necessary travel procedures in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have clean bills.

It’s also stated, health, completion of passport procedures at the airport of the country of origin, and coding and sorting of luggage based on transportation arrangements and accommodation in Saudi Arabia upon arrival of pilgrims to their residence in Mecca and Medina are provided by transportation services and furniture They will be delivered to their place of residence.

