SPA: Red Sea joined to exclusive portfolio of Virtuoso

SHAFAQNA- Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer of two remarkable revitalization tourism projects, announced that its flagship destination, the Red Sea, has been accepted into the exclusive portfolio of Virtuoso luxury travel partners. Virtuoso is renowned for its portfolio of over 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries, epitomizing the luxury travel experience.

Scheduled to welcome guests for its inaugural 2023, Red Sea joins the prestigious Virtuoso network of hotels, resorts, cruise lines, tour operators and other reputable travel entities. These esteemed partners are known for providing unparalleled services and experiences and offering exceptional benefits and unique opportunities to their discerning customers, SPA reported.

Group CEO of Red Sea Global, John Pagano, expressed his interest in the collaboration, stating: “Among desert canyons, dormant volcanoes and unexplored islands, Red Sea pioneers a distinctive link between luxury tourism and the natural environment.”

By partnering with Virtuoso, Red Sea Global gains direct access to leading travel agencies throughout North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. This partnership positions the Red Sea as an enticing destination for luxury travelers worldwide.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com