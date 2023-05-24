Jordan: “Saudi Arabia Acceleration” initiative launched

SHAFAQNA- A local integrated entrepreneurship development company, VentureX, has launched a new initiative to help Jordanian businesses expand their reach into the Saudi Arabian market.



According to Petra, the “Saudi Acceleration” initiative aims to help Jordanian companies obtain licenses to operate in Saudi Arabia, in addition to holding a series of meetings and training sessions between Jordanian companies and Saudi experts in order to achieve cross-border development.

VentureX board member Yousef Hamidaddin, said the move is part of the company’s development policy and is also in line with Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 and the Saudi Ministry of Investment’s strategy, all of which are increasingly focused on attracting entrepreneurial jobs.

Source: PETRA

