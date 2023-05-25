Afghan women honored with prestigious National Geographic Society Award

SHAFAQNA-Shabana Rasakh receives National Geographic Society’s “Explorer of the Year” Award for empowering Afghan women and girls through Education.

In a remarkable recognition of her tireless efforts in the field of education for Afghan women and girls, Shabana Rasakh has been honored with the prestigious National Geographic Society’s “Explorer of the Year” award for 2023.

The National Geographic website reported on Tuesday that Jill Tiffenthaler, the president of the National Geographic Society, expressed deep admiration for Shabana and her unwavering dedication to improving the education and lives of Afghan women. Tiffenthaler remarked, “Shabana is an exceptional and trailblazing individual who has committed her life to advancing education and empowering Afghan women and girls. She is breaking barriers, promoting access to education, striving for equality, and fighting against discrimination. Her courage and unwavering commitment serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Source : bnn.network

www.shafaqna.com