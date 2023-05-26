UN: Over 20 million Afghan citizens require protective assistance

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has stated that in the current calendar year, over 20.3 million vulnerable individuals in various parts of Afghanistan are in need of services and protective assistance.

OCHA’s Afghanistan section, in a tweet mentioned that these individuals require protection in the areas of public safety, child protection, gender-based violence, and mine action, in commemoration of the Week of Protection for Civilians.

Quoting Salam Watandar, OCHA added that an estimated $170 million is needed in 2023 to respond to the protection needs of these individuals.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had previously announced that the sixth edition of the Week of Protection for Civilians (May 22nd to May 25th) would be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, including a series of side events related to the topics discussed during the annual open debate of the Security Council on this week’s theme.

During the ongoing session held at the UN, OCHA will present its report on the Week of Protection for Civilians, while the Secretary-General of the United Nations will also provide an update on the week’s events.

The Week of Protection for Civilians was recognized by the United Nations as a matter of international peace and security in 1999, through Resolution 1265, when it was added to the agenda of the Security Council.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

