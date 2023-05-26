Taliban: China interested in investing in Afghanistan’s lithium sector

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – Officials at the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of the Taliban state that China and some other countries are interested in investing in Afghanistan’s lithium sector.

Hamayun Afghan, the spokesperson for the ministry, stated to the media that the majority of Afghanistan’s lithium deposits are found in the provinces of Kunar, Nuristan, and Helmand.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said, “Not only the Chinese, but many other countries and investors have approached us and shown interest in the lithium sector. The Chinese have even expressed readiness to invest up to ten billion dollars.”

According to Mr. Afghan, the process of awarding mining contracts will be carried out by the Taliban’s cabinet.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum added, “We have significant lithium reserves at a global level. Our country ranks among the countries rich in lithium on a global scale, especially in the provinces of Kunar, Nuristan, and Helmand.”

Lithium, which is the most important source of electrical power, is primarily used in advanced technologies, particularly in the production of mobile phone batteries, electric vehicles, computers, and unmanned aircraft batteries.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com