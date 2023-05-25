Sana’a: Massive public march on anniversary of al-Sarkha

SHAFAQNA- Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, on Wednesday morning beheld a large-scale public march in Bab al-Yemen Square to commemorate the anniversary of al-Sarkha in the face of the arrogant.

According to SABA, Crowds of people chanted slogans of freedom, pride and avoiding the enemies of the nation, confronting the evil forces and global arrogance and rejecting the dominance and guardianship of America and the Zionist regime in Yemen and the region.

They emphasized that al-Sarkha, which was launched by the martyred commander Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, revived the spirit of jihad, pride and courage in the nation and became a symbol of freedom and a slogan of the freedmen. A weapon and a situation that terrifies authoritarian and arrogant countries.

Also stated, they chanted slogans about adhering to the Quranic plan and following the way of martyrs and dignitaries in confronting the conspiracies and plans of the enemies of the Arab and Islamic Ummah and their agents and negating the authority of the jurist and seeking domination.

They emphasized on the continuation of the stability of the Yemeni people, the consolidation of the Quranic culture and religious identity, and the promotion of awareness of the American and Zionist colonial projects and the embargo on American and Zionist goods.

Source: SABA

Featured image: Capital experiences major mass march on anniversary of al-Sarkha

