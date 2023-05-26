UK job site advertisement for ME, African citizans to join Ukraine war

SHAFAQNA- A UK job site called Adzuna is advertising jobs for Africans and citizens of Middle Eastern countries to join a military volunteer program aimed at helping Ukraine fight Russia.

According to Allafrica, Adzuna is a search and aggregator engine that operates in more than 20 countries and receives at least 10 million visitors per month.

In one of its job ads, an EU citizenship program needs permanent workers, mostly from African and Middle Eastern countries, to join a “high contract” pay program. The contract will pay at least 93 million Shs.

It’s also stated, as part of the requirements, those intending to apply must be military professionals of good mental health and fitness.

Qualified candidates will be deployed to participate in the Ukraine counteroffensive.

“Participants must understand all risks and sign a waiver of claims,” the ad said.

Britain is the second largest donor to Ukraine, having provided military aid to Ukraine with 4.6 billion pounds so far.

Source: Allafrica

