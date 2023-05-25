English
UN: 3.3 million Persian Gulf nationals living in poverty

SHAFAQNA-3.3 million Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries nationals live in poverty, according to United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, ESCWA poverty lines.

The headcount poverty rates for GCC countries range between 0.4 per cent (Qatar) and 13.6 per cent (Saudi Arabia) of the countries’ nationals.

Oman and Saudi Arabia have the highest poverty headcount rates for nationals at 10.1 per cent and 13.6 per cent, respectively. Bahrain ranks third with a headcount poverty rate of 7.5 per cent. Poverty thus affects one in every seven nationals in Saudi Arabia, one in ten nationals in Oman and one in thirteen nationals in Bahrain. The poverty rates in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are below 2 per cent.

