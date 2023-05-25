English
UN rights chief: Sudan’s generals to stop ‘senseless violence’

Sudan's generals to stop violence

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday described the situation in Sudan as “heartbreaking”.

Fighting in Sudan that broke out more than a month ago has killed hundreds of civilians and forced more than one million people to flee the violence.

Volker Turk, who met with both generals in Sudan in November, said his office had received reports of fighter jets and clashes in the capital Khartoum overnight despite a ceasefire.

“Many civilians are virtually besieged in areas where fighting has been relentless,” Turk told a Geneva press briefing where he addressed crises from around the world.

“General (Abdel Fattah) al-Burhan, General (Mohamed Hamdan) Dagalo, you must issue clear instructions, in no uncertain terms to all those under your command, that there is zero tolerance for sexual violence…civilians must be spared and you must stop this senseless violence now,” he said.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

UN’s human rights expert: Sudan’s suffering in war of generals is dehumanizing

