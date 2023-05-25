[Photos] Nigeria: Governor of Kaduna bulldozes Islamic schools & hospitals belong to Sheikh Zakzaky followers

SHAFAQNA-The governor of Kaduna State has commenced nocturnal demolition of properties belonging to members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN.

In a leaked memo addressed to the governor, the director general of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority, KASUPDA, Ismail Umaru-Dikko, sought the governor’s permission to demolish 907 structures across the state.

In the memo, some of the reasons under the pretext for demolition include encroachment, urban renewal upgrades, and non-compliance with the Special Regularisation Programme.

The spokesperson for the IMN, Abdullahi Musa, said government officials led by heavily armed security operatives began the demolition exercise in the early hours of Sunday.

Musa said: “Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai attacked and demolished three Islamic schools, one hospital, and some parts of the residence of one Alhaji Musa Birnin Yaro, a follower of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

“Today being Monday 22nd May, 2023, at around 3:00 am, they went and demolished the residence of one Alhaji Suleiman.

Source: ABNA