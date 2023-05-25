Report: At least 35 mosques attacked in Germany in 2022

SHAFAQNA-At least 35 mosques attacked in Germany in 2022, with the majority of these attacks motivated by Islamophobia and right-wing extremism in the country, according to a new report released by Turkish-Muslim group DITIB.

The DITIB’s anti-discrimination office recently released a 32-page report analyzing hate crimes, threats, and attacks targeting mosques and Islamic organizations in Germany in 2022.

According to DITIB experts, anti-Muslim violence was closely related to social and political developments in the country, as well as public debates about immigrants, Muslims, and Islam.

“Polarizing and unobjective debates, an increase in stigmatizing (especially demonization of Muslims), are leading to an increase in attacks targeting mosques,” the experts wrote in their report.

