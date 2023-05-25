Hajj packages run out for British Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Hajj packages for British Muslims are indeed sold out and the full capacity is reached, Nusuk, a new portal designed by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to handle Hajj packages for western pilgrims, said on on Twitter.

“However, we recommend periodically checking the availability as new packages may be released.”

The Council for British Hajjis (CBH), a charity that supports British Muslims hoping to fulfil the Hajj, also confirmed that the quota for 2023 had been filled.

The CBH added that spaces might open if UK pilgrims cancelled their packages and urged British Muslims to keep checking the Nusuk website.

It remains unclear how many places Saudi Arabia allocated to the United Kingdom for the upcoming Hajj, set to start on 28 June and end on 1 July.

Last week, Middle East Eye revealed that Saudi Arabia had told British MPs it would drastically cut the number of Muslims allowed to attend the Hajj from the UK from 25,000 to 3,600.

British MPs from the All Parliamentary Group on Hajj and Umrah warned that the reduction in the quota could lead to 10-year waits for British Muslims hoping to complete the Hajj.

Source:Middle East Eye