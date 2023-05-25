USA:Nearly 50 percent increase in anti-Muslim discrimination cases in New Jersey

SHAFAQNA- There was a 46 percent increase in anti-Muslim discrimination cases in New Jersey in 2022 compared to the previous year, a new report reveals .

According to the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (Cair) new 52-page report, “Beyond the Courts”, the civil rights organization received 152 complaints last year. In 2021, the number of complaints was 104.

Nearly 22.4 percent of the complaints, the report found, were related to employment. About 18.4 percent were referrals, which constitute community reports for issues that fall outside of Cair-NJ’s scope, such as criminal law, immigration law, divorce and family law, and financial assistance.

According to the report, nearly 17.8 percent of the complaints were related to schools, which involved bullying, perceived bias, mistreatment, curriculum issues, and denial of religious accommodations.

“Discrimination cases are easier to pursue when the perpetrator is not of a minority group, but perpetrators of anti-Muslim bias in New Jersey are diverse. The public at large still needs proactive education on Islam.”

Source:Middle East Eye