[Photos] Turkish presidential election campaigns in second round

SHAFAQNA- The first round of Türkiye Presidential elections held on 14 May 2023, alongside parliamentary elections, to elect a president for a term of five years. But no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote, pushing Türkiye into a second round .
Recep Tayyip Erdogan took 49.5 percent of first round’s vote, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 44.89 percent. It is the first time a Turkish presidential election has gone to a run-off. The second round will be held on Sunday 28 May 2023.
Here is some pictures of Turkish presidential election campaigns in second round.
Turkish presidential election 2023
Read more from Shafaqna:
Expert: If Erdoğanism continues, “dictatorship” will be felt in future in Türkiye