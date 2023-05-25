English
[Photos] Turkish presidential election campaigns in second round

Turkish election campaigns

SHAFAQNA- The first round of Türkiye Presidential elections held on 14 May 2023, alongside parliamentary elections, to elect a president for a term of five years. But no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote, pushing Türkiye into a second round . 

Recep Tayyip Erdogan took 49.5 percent of first round’s vote, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 44.89 percent. It is the first time a Turkish presidential election has gone to a run-off. The second round will be held on Sunday 28 May 2023.

Here is some pictures of Turkish presidential election campaigns in second round.

Turkish presidential election 2023

