Bahrain: Shia cleric released from jail following protests

Shia cleric released

SHAFAQNA-A prominent Bahraini Shia scholar has been released by authorities, days after being arrested over calling for the release of political prisoners.

Sheikh Muhammad Sanqour’s release was announced today by the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) and comes after protectors were joined by scholars to denounce the recent arrest of prominent Shia imam Sheikh Muhammad Sanqour and have called for his release.Sheikh Sanqour, the Friday prayers leader of Imam Al-Sadiq Mosque in Diraz village, was detained on Monday. According to the Gulf state’s main, yet outlawed, opposition group AlWefaq National Islamic Society, a number of security forces surrounded his house before handing him a summons for interrogation at a local police station and being taken before the Public Prosecution Office (OPP).

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

