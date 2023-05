SHAFAQNA-A delegation from the UN headed by its Secretary-General’s counsellor and the UN’s head of the Special Team for ISIS crimes, Christian Ritcher, visited the Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) and saw the other religious sites related to it.

Christian Ritcher to the IMC, “During my visit to the Shrine, I had that remarkable soothing, spiritual feeling, as the sacred place atmosphere was great; that enforce you to like it and meditate a lot because it is mesmerising.”

