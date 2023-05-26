Amnesty & ICJ: Taliban curbs on Afghan females a ‘crime’

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) have denounced severe restrictions imposed on Afghan females by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity under international law.

In a new report, Rights groups underscored how the Taliban crackdown on Afghan women’s rights, coupled with “imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” could constitute gender persecution under the International Criminal Court (ICC).

