Arab Americans plan strong presence at 2024 Democratic Presidential Convention

SHAFAQNA-Arab Americans are already planning to have a strong presence at 2024 Democratic Presidential Convention.

James Zogby, founder and president of the Arab American Institute, or AAI, based in Washington D.C., said that while the community continues to face challenges overcoming discrimination and exclusion in American politics, it also continues to advance electing more Arabs to public office.

During an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show Wednesday, on the US Arab Radio Network sponsored by Arab News, Zogby said a younger generation of Arab Americans, who are moving away from the divisive politics of their parents’ homelands, would help strengthen their political empowerment. He added that “you get a very different mindset” from the younger generation here in America.

Source : arabnews

www.shafaqna.com