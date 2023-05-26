EU’s trade union to boycott Israeli settlement products

SHAFAQNA-The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), decided to boycott products made in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The organisation also stressed the importance of regulatory measures to prevent EU legal entities from importing or exporting products manufactured in illegal Israeli settlements in accordance with EU treaties and international law.

The decision came during the confederation’s 15th Congress, being held in the German capital Berlin today.

Addressing the conference, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Trade Union Federation, Shaher Saad, welcomed the attendees and drew attention to the plight of the Palestinians as he noted the death toll so far this year, which has already reached 172 Palestinians.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com