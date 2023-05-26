English
Shifting patterns of alliances in Middle East

SHAFAQNA-When Russia launched invasion of Ukraine, many commentators in the West expected that the US allies in the Middle East would be the key players in tightening the Western sanctions on Russia. But this was not the case.

Much to the Western surprise, the US partners in the region – including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye – not only maintained their neutral positions but also began to dynamically consolidate their economic and political ties with the Eastern powers of China and Russia.

On 29 March, Saudi Arabia officially partnered with China-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The move would promote Riyadh to “a dialogue partner” within the SCO. Other Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt, Iran, and Qatar have been granted the status of an observer or dialogue partner within the organisation. Türkiye eagerly seeks to join the bloc as President Erdogan attempts to forge partnerships beyond NATO.

