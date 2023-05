SHAFAQNA AZERBAIJAN- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may sign a peace agreement on June 1 during the summit of the European Political Union in Moldova.

Leyla Abdullayeva, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France, revealed this news.

“We hope that a peace agreement will finally be signed on June 1 in Chisinau. This is a historical moment that should not be missed,” Abdullayeva said.

Source: Shafaqna Azerbaijan

