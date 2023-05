SHAFAQNA AZERBAIJAN- Today, the national holiday – Independence Day is celebrated in Georgia.

On May 26, 1918, the National Council of Georgia adopted the act of state independence.

The first democratic republic led by Noah Jordan existed for two and a half years. Later, the Soviet Power occupied Georgia and added it to the USSR. Georgia finally regained its independence on April 9, 1991. Since then, this date is celebrated as a holiday in the country.

