English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Protective effect against Alzheimer by BCG vaccines

0
VACCINE

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers have found that patients treated with the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine may have a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), US followed 6,467 individuals for up to 15 years after they were diagnosed with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The group included 3,388 patients who underwent BCG vaccine treatment and 3,079 who served as controls, matched by factors such as age, sex, and medical co-morbidities.

During follow-up, the study found that 202 patients in the BCG vaccine group and 262 in the control group developed Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Treatment with BCG vaccine was associated with a 25 per cent lower risk of death, according to the researchers.

Sourece: indianexpress

Related posts

Linkage between schizophrenia and dopamine: scientists find

asadian

A new hope for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

asadian

Study finds higher risk of mortality among women after heart attack

asadian

Researchers find the strategy to capture CO2

asadian

FDA approves First Topical Gene Therapy, for Butterfly Disease

asadian

Antibiotics increase the intestinal inflammation in children

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.