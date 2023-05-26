Protective effect against Alzheimer by BCG vaccines

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers have found that patients treated with the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine may have a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), US followed 6,467 individuals for up to 15 years after they were diagnosed with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The group included 3,388 patients who underwent BCG vaccine treatment and 3,079 who served as controls, matched by factors such as age, sex, and medical co-morbidities.

During follow-up, the study found that 202 patients in the BCG vaccine group and 262 in the control group developed Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Treatment with BCG vaccine was associated with a 25 per cent lower risk of death, according to the researchers.

Sourece: indianexpress