Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets FDA approval for human study

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Neuralink says it has finally won FDA approval to test its implants in humans, after earlier struggles over safety concerns.

The technology could ultimately help restore people’s mobility and vision by connecting brain signals to computers and allowing a kind of telepathy.

The implant designed by Neuralink – a company Musk co-founded in 2016 -is able to interpret signals from the brain and relay them to devices via Bluetooth, allowing the brain to communicate with computers directly through thought.

The technology – a chip the size of a small coin – has the potential to help people who are paralysed or suffering from neurological diseases to have their sight or mobility restored and be more autonomous.

Source: euronews