Long-term freshness of fruits by a new edible coating

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers in Thailand have developed an invisible, edible coating made with cannabidiol (CBD) that can significantly extend the shelf life of fruit.

In recent years’ researchers have investigated edible coatings that give fruit and other spoilable foods a longer shelf life without affecting their nutritional value or taste, using materials made from spider silk, shrimp shells, eggs, pectin, or milk proteins – and now scientists have added CBD to the list.

The team combined CBD with biodegradable polymers already used in drug delivery to make nanoparticles measuring 400 nanometers wide. These were then mixed with water and a food additive called sodium alginate.

With further study, this new coating could be useful in reducing food waste, and could be applied to other fruit as well as different types of food prone to spoilage.

Source: newatlas

