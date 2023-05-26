English
Antibiotics increase the intestinal inflammation in children

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A study presented late last week at the Digestive Disease Week 2023 conference suggests that exposure to antibiotics at an early age is among the factors that can increase the risk of pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The findings are from a review and meta-analysis of 36 studies involving about 6.4 million children. Researchers found that exposure to antibiotics before the age of 5 years was linked to a three-times greater risk of pediatric IBD, and exposure to four or more antibiotic course was linked to a 3.5-time greater risk.

Lower socioeconomic status, greater consumption of vegetables, having only one toilet in the household, and exposure to pets during childhood was associated with reduced risk for pediatric IBD.

Source: cidrap

