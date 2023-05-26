FDA approves First Topical Gene Therapy, for Butterfly Disease

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first-ever topical gene therapy, which will be used to treat wounds in patients 6 months of age and older who have either recessive or dominant dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a rare skin disease.

EB is a rare, debilitating skin disorder characterized by fragile skin that blisters and tears easily.

The new drug’s scientific name is Beremagene Geperpavec (B-VEC) and represents several important breakthroughs. B-VEC is the first approved gene therapy for EB. It is also the first redosable gene therapy, and the first to be applied directly to the skin.

The novel treatment is an innovative topical gel gene therapy that utilizes an engineered herpes simplex virus (HSV) to target the underlying genetic cause of EB and facilitate the repair of skin collagen.

This promising approach has the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for children suffering from this challenging condition.

About 9,000 to 10,000 people suffer from dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa globally.

