English
International Shia News Agency
HealthOther NewsSci-Tech

Researchers find the strategy to capture CO2

0
co2

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An international team of researchers has developed a promising strategy to store and capture carbon dioxide (CO2).

They developed a guanidinium sulfate salt-based method for carbon capture and storage at room temperature and pressure. Scientists used this salt to make “lattice-like structures” called clathrates, which enabled the capturing of CO2 molecules.

The salt-based, clathrate technique allows for quick CO2 solidification, making it easier to store. Conventionally, CO2 is stored as a solid in the form of dry ice in gas cylinders or as mineral carbonates. In contrast, the clathrate method felicitates the CO2 to be stored as a solid powder.

The new method is considered energy-efficient as the entire process requires little energy input. Furthermore, the salt-based strategy is less expensive than large, bulky machines that capture this global warming gas.

Source: interestingengineering

Related posts

Linkage between schizophrenia and dopamine: scientists find

asadian

A new hope for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

asadian

Study finds higher risk of mortality among women after heart attack

asadian

FDA approves First Topical Gene Therapy, for Butterfly Disease

asadian

Antibiotics increase the intestinal inflammation in children

asadian

Long-term freshness of fruits by a new edible coating

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.