Researchers find the strategy to capture CO2

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An international team of researchers has developed a promising strategy to store and capture carbon dioxide (CO2).

They developed a guanidinium sulfate salt-based method for carbon capture and storage at room temperature and pressure. Scientists used this salt to make “lattice-like structures” called clathrates, which enabled the capturing of CO2 molecules.

The salt-based, clathrate technique allows for quick CO2 solidification, making it easier to store. Conventionally, CO2 is stored as a solid in the form of dry ice in gas cylinders or as mineral carbonates. In contrast, the clathrate method felicitates the CO2 to be stored as a solid powder.

The new method is considered energy-efficient as the entire process requires little energy input. Furthermore, the salt-based strategy is less expensive than large, bulky machines that capture this global warming gas.

Source: interestingengineering