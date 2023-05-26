Study finds higher risk of mortality among women after heart attack

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The findings suggest that women may need additional monitoring and check-ins after a cardiac event to remain well.

The findings suggest that women may need additional monitoring and medical check-ins after a cardiac event to remain well.

For the study, researchers compared short– and long–term outcomes following ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)—a type of heart attack in which a coronary artery is completely blocked—in both men and women to determine sex differences.

Source: health