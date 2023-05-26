A new hope for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A study from Nanjing University shows potential for treating type 2 diabetes by combining nanoscavengers and mitochondrial uncouplers.

Type 2 diabetes typically involves insulin interference, a hormone regulating blood sugar levels. This leads to insulin resistance, where liver, muscle, and fat cells do not respond well to the hormone.

The Nanjing research team combined these two treatments to restore insulin sensitivity and treat type 2 diabetes effectively.

According to the study’s abstract, the team designed liver-targeted biodegradable silica nanoshells embedded with platinum nanoparticles.

These nanoshells acted as reactive oxygen species (ROS) nanoscavengers and functional hollow nanocarriers.

Source: interestingengineering