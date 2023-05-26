English
Linkage between schizophrenia and dopamine: scientists find

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE-  Neuroscientists have shown how vitamin D deficiency affects developing neurons in the brain’s dopamine circuit, which may lead to the dopamine dysfunction seen in adults with schizophrenia.

The team at the Queensland Brain Institute developed dopamine-like cells to replicate the process of differentiation into early dopaminergic neurons that usually takes place during embryonic development.

Using a new visualisation tool known as false fluorescent neurotransmitters, the team could then analyse the functional changes in presynaptic dopamine uptake and release in the presence and absence of vitamin D.

They showed that dopamine release was enhanced in cells grown in the presence of the hormone compared to a control.

Source: sciencedaily

