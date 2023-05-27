Kuwaiti women join police

SHAFAQNA- Al-Qabas newspaper wrote: Although the reception of Kuwaiti women to join the police force was weak at first, but now this situation is changing and the number of women who have recently joined the police force has increased and has been acceptable.

Women started joining the police force in Kuwait in 2009, and last March, the first group of women graduated with the rank of colonel.

According to this newspaper, the presence of women in the police forces was not acceptable in the past fourteen years, but this approach has changed and now many women joined the police forces, and by the end of this year, 256 more women will join them to increase their number to 841 people.

According to this report, female police officers had a significant presence in various activities during the Corona epidemic. It is expected that in the coming years, the acceptance of women to be in the police force will increase greatly because the society’s attitude regarding the presence of women in the police has improved and many families encourage their daughters to join the women’s police.

