Will Pakistan’s Economic meltdown stop?

Amid efforts to dodge the imminent risk of default, Pakistan says it is due to repay foreign debt and interest worth almost $22 billion over the next 12 months.

The dollar-strapped government, upon successful resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, is expected to initiate talks with creditors to restructure its foreign debt. The country’s debt obligations currently stand significantly higher than the inflows it expects to receive in the coming years.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) suggests that Pakistan is to repay a total debt of $21.95 billion in one year; $19.34 billion in principal and another $2.60 billion in interest on the total debt.

According to data, however, the central bank has projected no foreign debt inflows for the next 12 months.

As of December 2022, Pakistan holds external debt and liabilities of $126.3 billion. Nearly 77% of this debt, amounting to $97.5 billion is directly owed by the government of Pakistan to various creditors; an additional $7.9 billion is owed by government-controlled public sector enterprises to multilateral creditors.

The breakdown of data suggests the country is to pay off $3.95 billion within one month. In the next three months, it is due to return $4.63 billion and is to repay another $13.37 billion in the last eight months of the period under review.

With about $3.7bn in overseas debt due against foreign reserves of just $4.3bn, Pakistan is hoping China will roll over debt obligations to avert a default https://t.co/qZwiIpzR8E pic.twitter.com/leDOBZCFpd — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 25, 2023

This debt is a major burden on the economy and is one of the main causes of inflation. The government needs to find ways to reduce this debt, either by negotiating with creditors or by increasing exports.

Here’s the composition of Pakistan’s external debt: 🔹$27 billion => China 🔹$45 billion => IMF, World Bank, ADB 🔹$45 billion => Wall Street, London bond holders and other forms of loans https://t.co/UYf7GGCTN8 — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) May 25, 2023

Pakistan’s finance ministry and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shared their external financing plan in virtual talks with the IMF to strike a staff-level agreement with the Washington-based lender.

Pakistan communicated to the IMF its plans to raise its dwindling foreign exchange reserves to $10 billion by the end of June.

The total Chinese SAFE deposits stood at $4 billion, and the remaining are due to mature in a few months.

Pakistan informed the IMF about implementing various measures on the Fund’s request for the release of the $1.1 billion tranches under the $7 billion loan facility.

It suggested that both sides should now move towards signing the staff-level agreement (SLA) without wasting further time. However its seems that Pakistan may not get any relief from IMF as IMF has been ditching it for sometime and Pakistan’s Finance Minister has claimed to go for budget without IMF.

Amid contrasting reports, the British publication Financial Times reported that Pakistan is eyeing another rollover from China. The country’s all-weather friend eased Pakistan by providing fresh funds.

The leading publication said a refinancing of the commercial loans worth $1.3 billion and a Chinese government loan of $1 billion would help Islamabad avert default.

Earlier in 2023, Beijing already rolled over loans to Pakistan as the cash-strapped nation failed to secure bailout funds, which were expected to be disbursed in late 2022 as part of stalled bailout program.

Pakistan needs to attract domestic and foreign investment. Investment is essential for economic growth. The government needs to create a conducive environment for investment, both domestic and foreign.

This includes providing incentives for investors, improving the infrastructure, and reducing corruption. The government also needs to practice austerity. The government’s spending is currently very high. The government needs to find ways to reduce its spending, such as by cutting down on unnecessary expenses.

