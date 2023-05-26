English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Tens of thousands of Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque (26 May 2023)

0
Tens of thousands of Palestinians perform

SHAFAQNA-Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque amid Israeli police restrictions.

The Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

Since the early hours of dawn, thousands of Palestinians gathered at the gates of the Aqsa Mosque on their way to attend the dawn prayer, confirming the Palestinians’ spiritual links to the holy site.

Source : palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40000 Palestinians Perform Friday prayer

Related posts

35000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque (19 May 2023)

asadian

1,000 Palestinians displaced by Israeli offensive in Gaza

asadian

UN commemorates Palestinian Nakba for the first time

asadian

Vatican: Pope Francis makes an appeal for peace in the Holy Land

asadian

Heavy Israeli air attacks on Gaza continued as truce talks stall

asadian

WAFA: Dozens of Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection of Israeli police

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.