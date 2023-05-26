Tens of thousands of Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque (26 May 2023)

SHAFAQNA-Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque amid Israeli police restrictions.



The Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

Since the early hours of dawn, thousands of Palestinians gathered at the gates of the Aqsa Mosque on their way to attend the dawn prayer, confirming the Palestinians’ spiritual links to the holy site.

Source : palinfo

