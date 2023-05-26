[Video] Climate change and its security implication

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents live program on the topic: ” Climate change and its security implication ” by Mohammed Sinan Siyech .

https://www.youtube.com/live/Hf2DNstKDa4?feature=share

SPEAKER:

Mohammed Sinan Siyech is a PhD Candidate at the Islamic and Middle East Studies Department at the School of Language, Literature and Culture in Edinburgh Univerisity. He is also a Senior Analyst at the International Centre for Political Violence & Terrorism Research (ICPVTR) of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore. Sinan holds an MSc in International Relations from RSIS, NTU.

He was granted the Terrorism Analyst Study Award by RSIS in 2015 to pursue his Masters while conducting research with ICPVTR. Prior to joining RSIS, Sinan pursued an Arabic Language Diploma from Summit Academy in Mukalla, Yemen.

His research at RSIS focusses on insurgency, civil war and terrorism in Yemen and India. He has written various articles on Al Qaeda and the Islamic State and foreign policy pertaining to these countries. Additionally, Sinan also works on combatting violent extremism. He studies Hindutva and Salafism apart from extremism in the online sphere.