Iraq: Western proselytisers accused of trying to convert Yazidis

Yazidis

SHAFAQNA-Yazidi community leaders have expressed outrage at attempts by western proselytisers to recruit their people to Christianity through aid work.

Sara* is one of the many survivors of the Islamic State’s mass enslavement of Yazidis in northern Iraq and, since being rescued in 2017, still lives in a roadside tent as part of an informal IDP camp.

With limited support from the authorities, Western NGOs have become a lifeline for Sara and other displaced people.

However, there are now increasing concerns that a number of these NGOs have another purpose beyond merely providing aid – proselytising the Christian faith.

“The Christians teach us English in the camp and take us to a Duhok church for two hours between classes,” said Sara.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

