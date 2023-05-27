USA: Los Angeles City Council votes to to rename Saudi consulate street as “Jamal Khashoggi Way”

SHAFAQNA-The Los Angeles City Council voted to rename the street outside the Saudi consulate as “Jamal Khashoggi Way”.

The vote took place on Thursday 25 March to honour the slain journalist. Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia and columnist for the Washington Post and Middle East Eye, was killed by Saudi agents on 2 October 2018 after entering the kingdom’s embassy in Istanbul.

It was an assassination that American intelligence services believe was approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, though he denies this.

The road set to be named in his honour runs right in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate on Wilshire Boulevard and is a “testament to our collective commitment to freedom of expression and accountability for Khashoggi’s murder by Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman,” Raed Jarrar, the advocacy director at Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn), said.

“As we honour Jamal’s legacy, we also send a strong message that even as some rush to pander to the Saudi government for a few coins, we will continue to fight for justice and accountability for all those responsible for his murder.”

