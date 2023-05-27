Türkiye: Presidential Vote on Sunday 28 May 2023

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye is heading to runoff presidential vote on Sunday (28 May 2023) after no candidate was able to reach the 50% threshold in the first round held on May 14. The voting will begin on Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and end at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT). More than 60 million people are registered to vote, including 4.9 million first-time voters. A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

According to Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council, more than 1.89 million people – 1,895,430 – already cast their votes at Türkiye’s foreign missions and customs gates as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) last Thursday. Voting at diplomatic missions ended last Wednesday, while the polling will continue at customs gates until 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) on Sunday.

Source: aa

