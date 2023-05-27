Israel to expel Arab students raising Palestine flag

SHAFAQNA-The extremist Israeli government is preparing a law to dismiss Arab students who raise the Palestine flag.

An extremist Israeli Mk from the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party is preparing the law, the Israeli newspaper disclosed, pointing out that the draft law is currently in its final stages.

If an Arab student is charged with raising the Palestine flag or supporting the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation, according to the law, they would be dismissed from their university.

Meanwhile, the law calls for academic institutions to prevent the existence of student bodies that violate Israeli laws.

Source : middleeastmonitor

